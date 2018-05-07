0 Bear Grylls Takes Stars On Dangerous Journeys in ‘Running Wild' Season 4

Almost invariably, Bear Grylls tells "See & Be Seen," all of the guests on NBC's "Running Wild with Bear Grylls" have moments when they are totally terrified.

You probably would be too if you had to face your greatest fears, whether it is hanging off a cliff by a rope, eating rotting meat or being just feet away from a crocodile who thinks you want to steal his meal...and technically you are.

Terrified, yes, but the chances of you making it out alive within 48 hours on the roughest places on earth are pretty high if the legendary survivalist Bear Grylls is your guide. (I mean, he HAS been doing this for four seasons already...)

But other than hanging out with Bear, why do these celebrities do it?

"We face these fears and that’s why at the end of all of this, they’re so proud of themselves and rightly so," Grylls said.

Grylls said in the first episode of "Running Wild With Bear Grylls" with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Joseph was adamant that he got the full 'Running Wild' experience, saying, "give it to me as tough as you can."

The star of "Looper," was then transported to a remote basin in Africa where, as Grylls said, is "crazy hot" with "tough terrain."

"Joseph did well," Grylls said. "He is very cerebral; he is considered and measured. He was going, 'Hold on, is this tree going to hold my weight?' And it’s like, you’l’l be fine; come on, we have got to keep moving."

"Running Wild With Bear Grylls" airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on WPXI, and there are a number of celebrity guests coming up who may surprise you.

Grylls mentioned athlete Roger Federer, who "you think is so fearless on the tennis court, but he's so out of his comfort zone in the big mountains."

