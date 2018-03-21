0 Behind-the-scenes of 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert' New York City rehearsal

NBC’s fifth live musical broadcast won’t just be a musical. It will be an epic rock concert of theater.

“Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert” will be broadcasted in real time Easter Sunday, April 1, on Channel 11.

See & Be Seen went behind-the-scenes of rehearsals in New York City to get the inside scoop from producers and the celebrity cast of John Legend, (Jesus Christ), Sara Bareilles (Mary Magdalene) and Brandon Victor Dixon (Judas Iscariot).

Broadcasting musicals live on TV is an opportunity for NBC to reach new audiences. Last year’s production of “Hairspray, The Musical” attracted 9 million viewers.

“People like the danger of it,” executive producer Neil Meron said. “It’s like watching a sporting event or an award show; you just don’t know what could happen.”

“Superstar” is set during the final week of Jesus’ life, and it’s told from the perspective of Judas Iscariot, the infamous betrayer.

It’s a show that’s long been a dream for producers to air on Easter Sunday; it was only a matter of timing and an email from Tim Rice, the man who wrote the rock opera’s lyrics in 1971. He suggested Alice Cooper for the part of King Herod, since the rock icon had recorded “King Herod’s song” for a 2000 cast album release.

Meron said when Cooper signed on, other exceptionally gifted and accomplished artist wanted involved, too.

Enter, 10-time Grammy winner John Legend for the role of Jesus Christ.

“I’m glad that NBC decided from the beginning to cast it multiculturally and multiraciality, and I’m happy to be a part of it,” he said.

Legend is already making a friend in Cooper, who is known for his humor and light-hearted personality.

“He’s been telling me so many stories already,” Legend said. “He’s just a treasure trove of rock history.”

Stepping into a dramatic role is no doubt new territory for Legend. Sure, he’s done a concert or two, but the songs he’s sung, have been his own.

“The biggest fear is that I will forget a lyric,” he said laughing.

For him, it’s worth it, because, hey, “you get a chance to play Jesus Christ, you probably shouldn’t turn it down.”

Legend said he’s making sure the music will reflect his sensibility.

“The voices we are hearing at rehearsals are mind blowing,” Meron said.

Producers are calling it, “a cast from heaven.”

When Mary Magdalene, played by Sara Bareilles, sings, she may be familiar.

Pop singer-songwriter Bareilles is well-known for her break-out 2007 hit “Love Song”, but par for the course in a televised musical broadcast, she is a versatile artist with experience in TV and theater.

She’s busy, starring in the Broadway musical she wrote herself called “Waitress,” but not too busy to turn down the role of Mary Magdalene.

“[Mary] represents such a pure form of love,” Bareilles said. “And I think that’s why I felt so honored to interpret her story,” Bareilles said.

She said after doing outside research on the Biblical characters, “much of what we know about these characters is wrong.”

“[Mary] was a disciple and not necessarily a prostitute,” she said. “I think she gets denied certain roles because she’s a woman.”

Brandon Victor Dixon, who will play Judas, said “Superstar” has the “power of opportunity to widen the aperture of what we think about these characters.”

“We tend to look at historical characters and ourselves in black and white,” Dixon said.

“Hamilton The Musical” fans may recognize Dixon from his role as Aaron Burr. A character similar to Judas in “misinterpretation,” Dixon said.

“I’m putting friendship and love into Judas,” Dixon said. “That’s what I really want people to see. The absolute connection of love that Judas has for Jesus, which is why the decisions that he makes drive him in such directions.”

There is no doubt that he has the talent to master the vocal gymnastics required in the role of Judas. Talented enough to make Bareilles “swoon” over his performance at rehearsals.

“He’s a wild talent,” she said.

Dixon’s electric presence will be amplified by a glistening wardrobe. See & Be Seen got an exclusive look at the costume sketch; he’s wearing silver leggings with chains strewn across a bare chest.

“I hope I look as good as the sketch,” he said on his way to being fit for it.

The timeless nature of the story of Jesus Christ allow interpretations of “Superstar” to be relevant in any time period.

But Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s rock opera has been shocking people since its first authorized staging in the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh in 1971. Then, marrying rock music to characters from the Bible was controversial, but at the same time, the original concept album hit No. 1 on Billboard charts and later earned five Tony nominations.

Now in 2018, it’s helped pave the way for blockbusters like "Hamilton," that combine hip-hip and America's founding fathers.

Translating this classic rock opera for a new medium of television is a complex project, involving the coordination between nearly a dozen cameras.

This year, live television director Alex Rudzinski plans to have the audience gather around the stage in “mosh-pit” fashion and interact with the performers.

“For the viewer, I want to get into the energy of what it’s like to be there,” he said.

Of course you can’t have a rock concert without a live band at the center of the stage, which Rudzinski called the “beating heart” of the show.

Tune in for the undeniable musical score, still as fresh and diverse as it was in 1971.

“I just discovered ‘Superstar’ the other day,” Dixon said of the song. “I think it’s my new favorite because that thing is funky.”

The melodies of Mary’s songs, “Everything’s Alright” and “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” are some of Legend’s favorites.

“For me it captures this beautiful moment in music,” Bareilles said of the score. “At this intersection of rock and soul and gospel.”

For Meron, “It’s something that gets into your bones and stays there.”

“Superstar” is happening only once Easter Sunday on WPXI, so you don’t want to miss it. Even the actors will only get one shot.

“I think people are going to be amazed at what the creative team has put together,” Dixon said. “I just wish I could see it.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.