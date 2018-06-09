0 Big Bounce America: Hundreds of Kids, Adults Enjoy Massive Inflatable House

Hundreds of people showed up to get their bounce on at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds on Friday.

Big kids hurriedly took off shoes and stood in line, waiting for their session to open at the Mega Bouncer, a 10,000-square-foot bounce house, the biggest in the America.

New Castle is one of 60 cities on the Big Bounce America tour, and it's here through Sunday.

"[New Castle is] a quaint community with enough space for people to have a grand time," Cheyenne Johnson of Big Bounce America said.

"See & Be Seen" hopped into the monster bounce house to capture the fun being had by bouncers of all ages.

"I'm still a kid inside; I love it," said Vanessa Moralez from Youngstown.

She was there with her toddler Karina, who was having a blast, holding onto a blowup seat, dancing by herself.

Yes, dancing. There is a deejay at the center, playing music for each session. He stops only to announce giveaways, host a game of limbo and shoot confetti everywhere.

But the attractions don't stop there. The Bounce Village is equipped with a Ninja Run obstacle course, a massive slide and a ball pit that can fit 50 people.

It's actually a great spot to relax in the shade after all that bouncing.

"You notice things start to simmer down about 35 to 40 minutes into each session," Johnson said.

Toddlers, children, teens and adults can all get a good workout.

Tickets for each session are available at The Big Bounce America website.

