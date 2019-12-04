  • Bon Jovi joins 'Christmas in Rockefeller' special

    Updated:

    The holidays are near and specials are here!

    The 87th annual "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" will feature the lighting of the world's most famous Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

    Related Headlines

    The two-hour special will include performances by John Legend, Brett Eldredge, Gwen Stefani and Bon Jovi.

    Watch "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" tonight at 8 p.m. on Channel 11. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories