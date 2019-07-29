Last week, Chance the Rapper released his "The Big Day" album, and now a tour that is heading to Pittsburgh this fall!
The Grammy-Award winning artist is set to perform at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 6.
🚨BREAKING! @chancetherapper just announced his tour in support of his debut album The Big Day.— PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) July 29, 2019
🎟️Tickets for October 6th go on sale Friday at 10am! pic.twitter.com/O2fLN46Z1m
Tickets for his Pittsburgh show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at here..
Chance the Rapper announced his "the Big Day" Tour Monday afternoon.
