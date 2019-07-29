  • Chance the Rapper coming to Pittsburgh this fall

    Last week, Chance the Rapper released his "The Big Day" album, and now a tour that is heading to Pittsburgh this fall!

    The Grammy-Award winning artist is set to perform at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 6.

    Tickets for his Pittsburgh show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at here..

    Chance the Rapper announced his "the Big Day" Tour Monday afternoon.

