Chris Daughtry, of 'American Idol,' to perform at Palace Theatre

"American Idol" star Chris Daughtry is heading to the Burgh!
The rock star and his band, Daughtry, are set to perform Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg, Pennsylvania and will be joined by special guest Augustana.
Tickets officially go on sale Friday, July 12, at 10 a.m., and according to our partners at the Trib, a promoter presale will be held July 11 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and accessible with the password "PALACE."
For more ticket information, visit The Palace Theatre's official site here.
