Cold case heats up 'Chicago Fire' and a guilty conscience surfaces in 'Chicago P.D.'

"Chicago" Wednesday returned full force and is delivering another round of new episodes that will have you on the edge of your seat.
Things got interesting during last week's "Chicago Fire" when a salon fire led Lt. Severide to investigate where he has seen the same details.
The answer? The salon fire matched up to a serial arsonist his father had been investigating 15 years ago.
In this exclusive clip sent to us from NBC Severide wants to reopen the case and put an end to the fires for good, but can he get the support he needs to reopen this dangerous case?
Then, "Chicago P.D." is taking an interesting spin as and Antonio struggles with his guilty conscience as he tries to take down a major drug dealer.
From our sneak peek at the episode, taking down a drug dealer with no source could be more challenging than expected, leading Voight to take a big shot at Kelton.
Don't miss these all-new episodes of "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D." at 9 and 10 p.m., respetively, following an intense new "Chicago Med" at 8 p.m. on Channel 11.
