Could Garth Brooks dive into Pittsburgh for surprise 7-city Dive Bar Tour?

Could Garth Brooks be making his way back to Pittsburgh for a surprise dive bar concert? According to the country superstar's Facebook post, he could end up anywhere.
Brooks took to social media to announce his spontaneous seven-city Dive Bar Tour, fittingly titled after his and Blake Shelton's new single "Dive Bar."
Things kick off in Chicago on July 15; however, he did not release the name of the Dive Bar or names of the six other cities.
Garth Brooks shows tend to take over stadiums across the country-- like his Pittsburgh concert that was named the biggest-selling event in Heinz Field history -- but the country star has a special tie to dive bars and going back to where his music began.
"I feel at home at them," Brooks said. "It's pretty cool and pretty sweet that you guys are the same no matter how small or big the venue. You bring it every time and that's the kind of people I want to play for."
The remainder of the cities and dates will be revealed on July 15, which is the same day the single "Dive Bar" will be relesed on Amazon Music.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
