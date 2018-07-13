0 Cranberry Township Community Days Draws Crowds With 'Endless' Activities

There's a lot to see and do when you first walk into the Cranberry Township Community Days festivities at the Community Park.

Vintage car cruise, vendors and carnival rides...But it just keeps going.

You'll hit the amphitheater with live music, followed by more vendors and activities like disc golf and art displays.

"It's endless!" Breanne French from Cranberry Township said of the 190 vendors, which doubled since last year. "There are some very unique things that you wouldn't find every day."

Unique is right. A 12-foot unicorn carved out of wood towered over passerby at the beginning of the Chainsaw Expo and Village, which is new this year. The auction starts Saturday at 5 p.m.

"I don't usually do events, but this seemed like a good one," said carver Scott Drew of Corry, Pa. He stopped in the middle of his third carving of the day to talk to See & Be Seen.

By the end of the festivities on Saturday night, Cranberry Township Community Chest board member Bruce Mazzoni said they could see up to 40,000 people.

The great weather helps with attendance, too. Last year it rained, so Maureen Wylie from Butler didn't bother coming.

When she and her husband arrived for the first time on Thursday to check out the disc golf activity, they were surprised.

"I am shocked by how big it is," she said. "I thought it was only going to be a couple aisles of activities...They also have pickle ball, which we've never tried before."

She's not the only one who's up for an adventure.

"I'd like to try new snacks and stuff, and I want to try winning new prizes, like, new prizes," said 8-year-old Adah McDaniel of Cranberry Township.

But the biggest draw for kids are the carnival rides. Cam Bush and Evan Vetter of Cranberry Township look forward to the rides every year.

"The closest place is Kennywood and honestly I like this better because all your friends can come, and it's just a blast," Bush said.

The event is free, but donations collected at parking areas will benefit the Cranberry Township Community Chest project upgrades to the Cranberry Public Library.

Big activities coming up on include the 5K run on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and the Lions Pancake Breakfast at 8 a.m.

The fireworks display begins at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. Visit www.CTCChest.org for complete list of events.

