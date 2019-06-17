PITTSBURGH - Get ready for even more laughs because stand-up star Dane Cook is bringing his comedy show to Pittsburgh this fall.
Cook's "Tell It Like It Is" show will be at the Event Center at Rivers Casino on Thursday, Oct. 17.
Tickets are on sale now for $65 and can be purchased HERE.
