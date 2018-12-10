  • Darci Lynne swaps puppets for Kristin Chenoweth in ‘My Hometown Christmas Special'

    Updated:

    Darci Lynne Farmer is commonly seen performing duets with her puppets, like Petunia, but in her “Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas" special, she is showing the world that she can sing solo, with puppets AND with some A-list vocalists.

    Enter: Kristin Chenoweth.

    In this exclusive clip from Tuesday’s special, we see Farmer singing with a fellow Oklahoman, Kristin Chenoweth.

    For even more Farmer and Chenoweth watch “Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas” Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Channel 11, and don’t worry, Petunia will still be by her side for some songs!

