Derek Hough gives Pittsburgh inside look at Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular

The Macy's Fourth of July Spectacular is returning for a night of beautiful fireworks and music performances by some of the biggest names in music.
"See and Be Seen" talked exclusively with one of the hosts, "World of Dance" judge Derek Hough, and Macy's executive producer and VP of Macy's Branded Entertainment Susan Tercero.
Hough, along with Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ciara, will co-host the evening and will each put on a performance of their own. The event will also feature performances from Luke Bryan, Khalid, Maren Morris and Brad Paisley.
