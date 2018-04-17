Diverse music lineup planned for Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival

Pittsburgh - Gospel/soul legend Mavis Staples will kick off a diverse lineup of musicians playing at the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival over a span of 10 days, starting June 1.
In addition to free live music, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will bring food and world-class art to Point State Park, Gateway Center and Pittsburgh's Cultural District.
Visit the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust for a full list of events and musical lineup.
Featured headliners on the Dollar Bank Main Stage at Point State Park, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, June 1, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Mavis Staples. She provided the soundtrack to the Civil Rights Movement in the 60s.
Saturday June 2, Electronic-inspired indie rock British band Everything Everything
Sunday, June 3 Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Monday June 4, Eclectic international sounds of Banda Magda
Tuesday, June 5, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh performing "The Times They Are A-Changin' : Word and Music of Bob Dylan."
Wednesday June 6, Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real. Lukas is Willie Nelson's son fronting Neil Young's current studio and touring band
Thursday June 7, Chicago-based Sidewalk Chalk blends elements of jazz, funk, hip-hop and R&B
Friday June 8, Blues/folk/soul singer and songwriter Valerie June
Saturday June 9, Bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
