Double exclusives for 'Chicago P.D.' return

In the "Chicago P.D." fall finale, Antonio Dawson found himself in hot water after spiraling down a rabbit hole with his drug problem and then killing the man who kidnapped his daughter. He isn’t the one taking the heat for it.
Enter Hank Voight and Adam Ruzek.
In the first of two clips, Patrick Flueger (Ruzek) talks about how the situation is expected to unfold in Wednesday’s newest episode.
The second clip is an exclusive look from NBC that shows how Voight and Ruzek plan to cover what Dawson has done, but is Ruzek on board?
Find out if he listens to his sergeant or listens to his heart when “Chicago P.D.” returns tonight at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.
