  • Ellen spreads holiday cheer with 'Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways'

    'Tis the season to keep giving, and that is exactly what Ellen DeGeneres is doing with "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways."

    The three-day holiday spectacular kicks off Tuesday at 8 p.m. on Channel 11.

    In this sneak peek sent to us from NBC, the Kimball family from Westport, Connecticut is completely taken back by Degeneres and Jennifer Aniston's surprises -- but that is only the beginning! 

    If you haven't already busted out the tissues after seeing that, you will need them for the rest of the show. The new holiday benevolence is jam-packed with heartwarming surprises that are being given to a special group of deserving families from around the country. 

    The NBC special also feature help from special guests, including Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston and Sterling K. Brown. 

    Don't miss a second of this emotional special Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 8 p.m. on Channel 11.

     

