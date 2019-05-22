Everything is on the line in ‘Chicago' finales

The "Chicago" finales are taking viewers on wild ride as danger finds Halstead, Brett ponders a big decision and District 21 goes rogue to save their unit before Kelton can bring them down.
"See and Be Seen" received exclusive sneak peeks from NBC that will have "ChiHards" on the edge of their seats leading up to Wednesday night's finales.
"Chicago Med's" episode titled, "With a Brave Heart" will have hearts skipping a beat when a ghost in Halsteads past jeopardizes not only his safety, but his future in Chicago.
There is no doubt that "Chicago Fire" will bring more heat to the night.
The episode titled, "I'm Not Leaving You" has Severide and Kidd investigating an old arson case, but the real sparks start to fly after Brett has to ponder a big decision.
The really drama hits the screen with "Chicago P.D.'s" finale, "Reckoning."
In this exclusive clip, we see that Kelton's election is in the bag, which makes him even closer to putting a stop to District 21 from exploiting him.
Voight and his team are left with no choice, but to go off the books in a last-ditch effort to save Intelligence from getting axed.
Don't miss the drama unfold in the can't miss finales of "Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D." Wednesday from 8 to 11 p.m. on Channel 11.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}