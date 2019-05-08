First look 'Chicago Wednesday' returns in full force

Pushing boundaries, a mysterious fire and unknown motives. "Chicago Wednesday" returns to the Wednesday night lineup in full force and we have a first look at all three episodes!
In these three exclusive clips sent to us from NBC, it is clear there is no holding back, especially in terms of saving lives.
"Chicago Med" kicks off the night with a new episode titled "More harm than good," in which a patient is about to give Dr. Charles and Dr. Manning a reason to butt heads. Will reason or respect trump this case of a patient knowingly poisoning herself?
The mystery continues in "Chicago Fire" as the search is on to uncover whether arson was the true cause of a fire at a hair salon.
From this clip, we can't help but wonder: What happened to the security cameras?
These all lead up to the newest episode of "Chicago PD" in which a violent crew is going to new heights and hitting pharmaceutical delivery trucks to steal drugs, but their motivations go beyond money and test Upton and Ruzek's relationship.
Don't miss the thrilling returns of "Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago PD" starting at 8 p.m. on Channel 11.
