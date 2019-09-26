  • First look: 'Law & Order: SVU' record-breaking season

    "See and Be Seen" got this exclusive first look of the premiere of NBC's "Law & Order: SVU."

    Going into its 21st season as the longest-running prime time live-action series, "Law & Order: SVU" is an emotional, hard-hitting series about the lives of people who make up the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department.

    This elite squad of detectives investigates crimes of sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence.

    "Law & Order: SVU" premieres Thursday night at 10 p.m. on Channel 11. 

