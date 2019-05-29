Gabby Barrett set to open Toby Keith show in Pittsburgh

Munhull native and former “American Idol” finalist Gabby Barrett continues to impress.
The 18-year-old country powerhouse was added Wednesday morning to the lineup of the Toby Keith concert set for Pittsburgh this fall.
Clay Walker is on the lineup as well.
Barrett will open Keith’s “That’s Country, Bro!” tour when it rolls into Pittsburgh Sept. 27 at Highmark Stadium.
For more information on her appearances visit Barrett's official website.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}