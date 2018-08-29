Greensburg area to Tom Hanks: 'Come be our neighbor'

Community members are inviting Tom Hanks into businesses and homes following rumors that he was spotted in the Greensburg area.
Hanks will play Fred Rogers in the movie, “You Are My Friend,” which begins shooting in the Pittsburgh region this fall.
The excitement began when a Facebook user posted a picture that looks like Tom Hanks in the “I’m so Greensburg!” Facebook group on Tuesday.
"My brother-in-law sent this picture to my wife yesterday," commented Facebook user John Joseph James. "I was told this was taken in the Starbucks in Greensburg, on Route 30 near the Kia dealership. Not quite sure who this guy is, but someone told me he's an up-and-coming star and to keep an eye out for him in the movies..."
Wednesday, Downtown Latrobe shared a Facebook post inviting Hanks to dine at the restaurant Ricolita and to visit the Latrobe Art Center, “co-founded by Fred’s sister, Nancy Rogers Crozier.”
The community is using more than Fred Rogers' history to lure in the actor.
