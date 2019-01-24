Heinz History Center celebrates Pittsburgh hockey with new exhibit

Hockey fans are about to score big in the history department because the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum just dropped the puck on a brand new hockey exhibition.
The Heinz History Center revealed a sneak peek of A Great Day for Hockey Thursday morning. See and Be Seen was there to get the scoop.
The newest Sports Museum exhibition will showcase artifacts from all five Stanley Cup teams, in addition to special items that have come directly from legends like Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Marc-Andre Fleury.
Fans will get the full experience from these items and in interactive sections that highlight the Penguins then and now, a goalie mask display, Penguins vs. Flyers bubble hockey and a lifesize Mario Lemieux replica holding up his first Stanley Cup.
The coverage doesn't stop there.
In addition to documenting the Penguins' organization, the exhibit tells the fascinating history of the sport of hockey in Pittsburgh, from Olympians like Drury, Brianne McLaughlin, and Paralympian Dan McCoy, to the region’s early teams like the Yellow Jackets and Hornets. There are even game-worn items from the Pittsburgh Pennies – a women’s hockey club that competed in the Mid-Atlantic Women’s Hockey League.
A Great Day for Hockey officially opens to the public on Saturday, Jan. 26 and admission for kids 17 and under is free.
