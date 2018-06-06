  • Humane Animal Rescue welcomes 1,000th transfer dog into shelter

    By: Marina Weis

    Updated:

    The Humane Animal Rescue welcomed its 1,000th animal to their shelter through its transfer program.

    Ruby will be ready for adoption this weekend.

    Related Headlines

    For eight years, HAR has been transferring hundreds of dogs locally, nationally and internationally with the goal of giving them a second chance at adoption, according to a press release.

    DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP

    Most recently, it partnered with the ASPCA to take in dogs from overcrowded shelters in the South.

    Just this year, 315 animals were transferred into HAR shelters for adoption.

    "These are dogs in other shelters down South that would've been put down, unfortunately, and we're able to give them a second chance and a new lease on life and a home here in Pittsburgh," said Dan Rossi, CEO of Humane Animal Rescue.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Humane Animal Rescue welcomes 1,000th transfer dog into shelter

  • Headline Goes Here

    'America's Got Talent' Sneak Peek: Acrobats Give Judges A Scare

  • Headline Goes Here

    Allegheny County Announces 2018 Marbles Tournament Champions

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wahlberg brothers capture Pittsburgh visit for reality TV show ‘Wahlburgers'

  • Headline Goes Here

    'American Ninja Warrior:' Host Matt Iseman Reveals Big Changes This Season