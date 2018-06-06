Humane Animal Rescue welcomes 1,000th transfer dog into shelter

The Humane Animal Rescue welcomed its 1,000th animal to their shelter through its transfer program.
Ruby will be ready for adoption this weekend.
For eight years, HAR has been transferring hundreds of dogs locally, nationally and internationally with the goal of giving them a second chance at adoption, according to a press release.
Most recently, it partnered with the ASPCA to take in dogs from overcrowded shelters in the South.
Just this year, 315 animals were transferred into HAR shelters for adoption.
"These are dogs in other shelters down South that would've been put down, unfortunately, and we're able to give them a second chance and a new lease on life and a home here in Pittsburgh," said Dan Rossi, CEO of Humane Animal Rescue.
