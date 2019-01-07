Inside look at ‘AGT: The Champions,' ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine' with Terry Crews

You can get your dose of Terry Crews not once, but twice this week as “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” make their season premieres.
“To have two shows on the biggest network in the world, on one week, I don’t know what to say,” Crews said. “I’m the most grateful man in Hollywood right now.” Later, Crews joked that it is “Terry Week.”
Crews will kick the week off Monday night as he hosts the newest season of “America’s Got Talent” featuring the top acts from around the world in an epic battle of former AGT champions and finish the week Thursday night as Detective Jake Peralta in the Season 6 premiere of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”
Catch “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” Mondays at 8 p.m. and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Channel 11.
