INSIDE LOOK: NBC's newest sci-fi thriller 'The InBetween'

NBC is giving viewers police procedural with a supernatural twist that is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat with Wednesday's premiere of "The InBetween."
Nicole Jelinek, of "See and Be Seen," sat down with two of the stars from the show, Paul Blackthorne and Harriet Dyer, to get an exclusive fist look at what is coming this season.
Dyer plays Cassie Bishop, who was born with a gift that could be a borderline curse because she can see and communicate with the dead-- helping them with their unresolved problems, whether she likes it or not.
When her father, Detective Tom Hackett (Blackthorne), and his new partner, former FBI Agent Damien Asante (Justin Cornwell), need assistance solving a dark and puzzling murder, Cassie reluctantly agrees to use her abilities and helps solve some of the city’s most challenging cases.
Despite her reluctance to assist on the cases, it is crucial she does because by her helping she keeps her demons at bay while solving some of the city’s most challenging cases.
Don't miss the thrilling premiere of "The InBetween," Wednesday at 10 p.m. following the return of "American Ninja Warrior" on Channel 11.
