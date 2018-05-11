0 Jerome Bettis Meets Fans At 'Bowl With The Bus' Fundraiser

It's popular opinion that Former Pittsburgh Steeler Jerome Bettis is a nice guy.

Just go to one of his fundraising events for The Bus Stops Here Foundation and you can see for yourself.

Bettis' original plan at the "Bowl With The Bus" at Main Event in Robinson Township on Thursday was to announce the auction, mingle with folks who attended and do some bowling. He even had his bowling booties on.

But Bettis didn't do much bowling at all. He was too busy talking, signing autographs and taking photos with nearly every person there.

"This is the happiest thing that’s ever happened to me," said Sue Riggle of Apollo. Meeting The Bus was on her bucket list.

Her daughter took her to the event as an early Mother's Day present. She showed off her signed jersey. "Everything you see on TV is how he is," she said.

The mother-daughter duo got more than they bargained for when Santonio Holmes appeared in support of the cause, and agreed to take a selfie with them.

Celebrities, families, professional bowlers alike gathered for the fourth annual event that raises money for underprivileged youth in Pittsburgh.

"No matter how good you are, everybody can bowl. " Bettis said, adding that he has been bowling since a very early age. “If I could bring my foundation and bowling together, that’s what it’s all about."

