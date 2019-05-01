Jonas Brothers to bring 'Happiness Begins' tour to Pittsburgh

We are “slipping into the lava and trying to keep from going under” because the Jonas Brothers have us “burning up” with the announcement of their first North American tour in nearly a decade.
The brotherly trio announced their 40-city “Happiness Begins Tour” Wednesday morning.
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas will bring the “happiness” to Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena Sept. 3.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @jonasbrothers are heading out on the Happiness Begins Tour with @BebeRexha and Jordan McGraw and they're coming to @PPGPaintsArena on September 3rd!— PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) May 1, 2019
Register NOW for #VerifiedFan presale: https://t.co/LyE341mhVJ pic.twitter.com/LPwOtLZKbr
The tour includes Bebe Rexah and rising singer-songwriter Jordan McGraw as their opening acts.
The news has had Jonas Brothers fans buzzing and an iconic Pittsburgh brand wanted to give Pittsburghers even more of a reason to smile with the Eat’n Park Smiley Cookie, Jonas Style!
The @jonasbrothers are bringing their “Happiness Begins” tour to Pittsburgh…and in the ‘burgh, happiness begins with SMILEY COOKIES! This exclusive design isn’t available for sale, but you can catch them IN PERSON on 9/3 when they come to @PPGPaintsArena. https://t.co/Zc1IGxrxoU pic.twitter.com/67c45djzu0— Eat'n Park (@EatnPark) May 1, 2019
The design is sadly not available for sale, but the designs made the announcement even sweeter.
Tickets for the “Happiness Begins Tour” go on sale May 10 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.
Ticket pre-salse begin May 7.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}