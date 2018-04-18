Kelly Clarkson set to host ‘2018 Billboard Music Awards'

“Voice” coach and music superstar Kelly Clarkson is set to host the “2018 Billboard Music Awards” on Sunday May 20.
The three-hour event, starting at 8 p.m., is broadcasting on WPXI for the first time.
If you don’t know already, the Billboard Music Awards spotlight the year’s hottest musical acts, surprise collaborations and big moments in pop culture.
Speaking of billboards, Kelly Clarkson has long been a Billboard chart phenomenon.
“[Kelly] has a first-hand understanding of what matters most in music today,” said Paul Telegdy President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “Her enthusiasm for all genres of music and her innate sense of humor will make for a truly memorable night.”
Many fans of “The Voice” have already welcomed her down-to-earth demeanor and playful humor as a new coach this season.
“I already have 20 costume changes planned,” Kelly said. “I will be flying in like my girl P!nk, and calling Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman for jokes. Well, or I’m just gonna show up and celebrate my favorite artists and get to know a few more. Yeah, maybe I’ll go with that plan.”
Needless to say, this will be a Billboard Music Awards show to remember.
