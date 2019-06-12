Larry The Cable Guy to bring laughs to Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Get ready for some laughs because comedian and multiplatinum-selling recording artist Larry the Cable Guy is bringing his show to Pennsylvania!
Larry took to Twitter on Monday to announce his Oct. 4 show at IUP's Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
I'm comin' to the @KCAC_IUP on October 4th. Tickets go on sale on Friday! See ya in Pennsylvania! pic.twitter.com/BlO7tST9ez— Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) June 10, 2019
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on etix, starting at $38.
Visit kovalchickcomplex.com/ for additional information.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}