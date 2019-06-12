  • Larry The Cable Guy to bring laughs to Indiana University of Pennsylvania

    Updated:

    Get ready for some laughs because comedian and multiplatinum-selling recording artist Larry the Cable Guy is bringing his show to Pennsylvania!

    Larry took to Twitter on Monday to announce his Oct. 4 show at IUP's Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.

    Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on etix, starting at $38.

    Visit kovalchickcomplex.com/ for additional information.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories