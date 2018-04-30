Lester Holt will stop in Pittsburgh to host ‘Across America' special

“NBC Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt will stop in Pittsburgh on Thursday, May 10 to shoot the second “Across America” special that reports on issues impacting hometowns across America.
The series builds on Holt’s January 2016 “Across America” tour, when he traveled the country speaking to Americans about the nation’s most pressing issues leading up to Inauguration Day.
Staring Monday May 7, Holt will host the show from cities across the nation beginning in Portland, Oregon; Tuesday May 8 from Denver, Colorado; Wednesday May 9 from Chicago, Illinois; Thursday May 10 from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and finally Friday May 10 from Raleigh, North Carolina.
Hot will tackle issues of job creation, reducing crime and opioid addiction. He'll also bring attention to local issues with national implications, and tell the stories of Americans who are transforming their communities and inspiring others.
"NBC Nightly News" broadcasts weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on Channel 11.
