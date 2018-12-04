Pittsburgh got a nice treat during Monday’s episode of "Jeopardy!" with a winning hometown contestant- who will advance to defend his title on Tuesday evening.
Who is:
Dave Leffler?
Leffler was Monday's big winner and is a Working Warrior Foundation volunteer from Pittsburgh.
Be sure to cheer Leffler on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Channel 11.
