    Pittsburgh got a nice treat during Monday’s episode of "Jeopardy!" with a winning hometown contestant- who will advance to defend his title on Tuesday evening.

    Who is: 

    Dave Leffler?

    Leffler was Monday's big winner and is a Working Warrior Foundation volunteer from Pittsburgh.

    Be sure to cheer Leffler on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Channel 11.

