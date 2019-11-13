Local native clinches wild card spot in Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

A Connellsville native and Carnegie Mellon University graduate lost to one of “Jeopardy!'s” greatest players last week, but landed herself a wildcard spot -- putting her back in the Tournament of Champions.
Lindsey Shultz was defeated by James Holzhauer and although she fell short, she is back for the Semifinals Wednesday night to take on a new round of finalists.
See and Be Seen had the chance to talk to her about her time on the show thus far.
"It's crazy, it's fun, it all goes so fast," Shultz said. "We joke that we can't believe it took us this long to find each other."
Onward and upward! 🚀 Here are your #TournamentOfChampions semifinalists! pic.twitter.com/60xkHkPTcs— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 10, 2019
Shultz is a physician and healthcare analyst from Pittsburgh.
She was a four-time winner earlier this year. She earned $101,002 placing her in the top 10 for the year.
Cheer on Schultz Wednesday, at 7 p.m. on WPXI.
