Local teen brings "America Ninja Warrior" competition to his hometown

A local “American Ninja Warrior” fan has not only found a way to make the competition local, but raise money for the park he grew up with in the process.
Sixteen-year-old Zachary Baker started the Ultimate Zelie Challenge five years ago to help give back to the Zelienople park.
“I love the Zelienople Community Park! It’s home to me, and I wanted to give back to the place I love so much,” Baker said.
Baker knew he was passionate about athletics and wanted to bring the community together in an exciting atmosphere that was inspired by “American Ninja Warrior.”
The Ultimate Zelie Challenge is an obstacle course event to test the participants' agility and strength.
To get the participants ready for the fifth annual event, Baker is upping the competition by holding an Ultimate Zelie Challenge Camp and is bringing in a pro for reinforcement.
Enter Jamie Rahn.
Rahn, otherwise known as Captain NBC, is one of the most popular ninja warriors, and will be spending two days at the camp to give the young athletes tips to become a ninja.
Registration for camp is open.
Camp will take place Aug. 5 through Aug. 9 at the Zelienople Community Park.
The Ultimate Zelie Challenge will take place on Aug. 25.
For more information, visit www.getfitfamilies.com.
