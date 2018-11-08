  • Look inside Pittsburgh's Scene 75 Entertainment Center

    Updated:

    The largest entertainment center in Western Pennsylvania opens in Pittsburgh on Friday at 4 p.m.

    Scene 75 Entertainment Center's 90,000-square-feet of space, located at the Edgewood Towne Center on South Braddock Avenue. 

    The Center has 12 indoor attractions for kids and adults, including 130 arcade games, indoor go-karts, two-story laser tag, inflatables, 18 holes of blacklight mini-golf, a virtual reality experience, bumper cars and more.

    It also features a bar, three stationary food trucks and party rooms.

    This Pittsburgh location is the company’s fourth location overall. The others are located in Ohio.

    “Arcade games, go-karts, laser tag — Scene 75 has it all in one place. It’s double the size of our older, better well-known competition, ​” said Alex Zorniger, vice president of marketing at Scene 75. “You can really bring three generations of the family here. There aren’t a lot of places like that.”

    More information about hours and​ pricing can be found at https://www.scene75.com/pittsburgh/.

