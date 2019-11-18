PITTSBURGH - Believe it or not, Christmas is almost here!
This weekend, one of the world's largest indoor Christmas festivals, Lumaze, is opening in Pittsburgh.
The festival will open at the 31st Street Studios in the Strip District on Saturday, Nov. 23.
The theme is "A Fairytale Christmas," and guests will see their favorite story characters as they wander through lighted trails.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
The festival will include over 2 million lights, several illuminated structures, interactive activities, live entertainment, a Christmas market and of course Santa Claus.
The festival first launched in 2017 near Vancouver, Canada and it's coming to Pittsburgh for the first time this year.
Tickets are now available on its website. There are several options for individuals, seniors, members of the military and families. There is even a season pass for people who want to go more than once.
It will run from Nov. 23 to Jan. 4.
Click here to visit the festival's website for more information.
TRENDING NOW:
- Person left unconscious in crosswalk after hit-and-run at Pittsburgh intersection
- ‘Saturday Night Live' spoofs Garrett-Rudolph incident
- Local police using popular device many homeowners already have to solve crimes
- VIDEO: Argument ends with man being shot to death, suspect identified through surveillance video
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}