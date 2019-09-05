Market Square transforms to World Square

If you are looking for something to do on the weekends, we have the perfect celebration for you, and it's free!
Three Friday nights in September, Market Square is turning into World Square and welcoming all of Pittsburgh's neighbors with the sights, sounds and tastes of the international and immigrant communities of the Pittsburgh area.
There will be food vendors, live entertainment, hand-crafted items and more with the aim of helping build connections between communities.
Mayor William Peduto started the "Welcoming Pittsburgh" initiative to focus on integrating the Pittsburgh's immigrant and refugee communities.
The celebration will take place Sept. 6, 13 and 27 starting at 5 p.m.
For more information, click here.
