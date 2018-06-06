  • Mister Rogers 'Won't You Be My Neighbor' showing ahead of Friday's official release

    By: Marina Weis

    Updated:

    America's favorite neighbor is playing in Pittsburgh theaters first.

    The AMC Waterfront in Homestead has two showings of the Fred Rogers' documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor" Thursday in advance of opening day Friday.

    Tickets for the 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows are available on Fandango.

    On Friday, the documentary opens at the Cinemagic Manor Theater in Squirrel Hill.

    Directed by Oscar winner Morgan Neville, the movie dives into Rogers' creative mind and how he inspired generations of children in radical ways.

    Find out when the movie will open near you here.

