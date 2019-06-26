Move over Netflix, NBC's 'The Office' is heading to NBCUniversal in 2021

Everybody stay calm! NBC's iconic sitcom "The Office" may be leaving Netflix, but it is just getting a new home with NBC.
All nine seasons of the show will move to NBC's soon-to-be-launched streaming service for five years, starting in 2021. NBCUniversal announced the decision to pull "The Office" in a statement on Tuesday.
"'The Office' is one of our most prized series, and we are thrilled it has found an exciting new home where generation after generation will continue to discover and rediscover Michael Scott's most cringe-worthy moments, Jim and Pam's will-they-or-won't-they, and the incredible quirky ensemble that makes each episode a masterclass in comedy," Universal President Pearlena Igbokwe said in the release.
Netflix chimmed in on Tuesday's news via Twitter stating:
We're sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts' content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021— Netflix US (@netflix) June 25, 2019
NBCUniversal's ad-supported streaming service is set to launch in 2020.
