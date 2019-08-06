0 Need-to-knows for 2019 Heinz Field Kickoff and Rib Fest

PITTSBURGH - The iconic Heinz Field Rib Fest and Kickoff is returning to the North Shore for its 16th year and just announced everything you need to know to make the most of this five-day rib fest extravaganza -- including watch parties and big musical performances!

Known as the "largest Rib Fest east of the Mississippi," the annual free festival is set to feature food from some of the best rib and brisket vendors in the world.

To kick things off, night one will feature a "Party on the Plaza," where fans can meet up outside of Heinz Field to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers' final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on the big screen.

In addition to the kickoff party, Pittsburgh legends The Clarks will perform outside Gate A on Friday, Aug 30 with local artist Gene the Werewolf opening. Country stars The Eli Young Band will perform at Heinz Field Sunday, Sept. 1!

The Steelers aren't the only ones being celebrated during Rib Fest.

Heinz Field will switch things up and go Blue and Gold Saturday night for Pitt Panthers season opener. Tickets are required to get into the stadium for the game, but are not required for the outside Rib Fest.

Things wrap up Monday with the Gatorade/Steelers 5K Race, Fitness Walk and Kid's Kickoff Run and the Gatorade Junior Training Camp -- registration is required for both.

For more information on Heinz Field Rib Fest and Kickoff, head HERE.

