  • New 'Bluff City Law' tests the boundaries of the First Amendment

    Elijah Strait (Jimmy Smits) is ready to push the boundaries of right vs. wrong and illegal vs. legal in an intense new episode of "Bluff City Law."

    Following the murder of a young woman, Elijah and Anthony team up to take on hate speech in a case against a controversial leader, but not everyone on the team is on board for this case.

    "Fire in a Crowded Theater" centers around the damage hate speech can have -- but what consequences arise from challenging free speech and people with "power."

    Don't miss this thrilling new episode of "Bluff City Law" Monday at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.

