News reporter Liz Kilmer dances with attitude at 'Dance with Pittsburgh Celebrities' gala

WPXI reporter Liz Kilmer competed with seven other celebrity teams at the "Dance with Pittsburgh Celebrities" event on Saturday.
A few hundred people attended the gala at the Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School. The event benefited the school's Tuition Assistance Fund.
Kilmer danced the salsa with her partner Lucas Nelson of Integral Ballroom. The song was "Bajo la Tormenta" with all Spanish lyrics.
In preparation for the performance, Kilmer said she and Nelson would watch "Dancing with the Stars" videos to get into "feeling the attitude" so it doesn't look like she's "super focused."
"Everybody says if you mess up, just smile like you intended to do it, and no one will really notice," she said before the performance. "It's all in the face."
The preparation paid off, as the three judges applauded their "attitude" specifically, in addition to their bravery in tackling a difficult genre of music, all while keeping it "spicy." They received a score of two nines and a 10.
