NFL releases new 'inverted' Steelers jersey

Football fans are always looking for new gear to rep their favorite teams, and thanks to the NFL and Nike, they can enter the season in style with a unique new jersey.
The NFL and Nike teamed up to release a line "inverted" jerseys that play on the teams secondary colors.
For the Steel City, instead of black and gold they went gold and black.
For $79.99 Pittsburgh Steelers fans can show off James Conner’s No. 30.
Check out the NFL Shop to view the rest of the "inverted" jerseys.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}