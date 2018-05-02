  • Penguins fans bring Stanley Cup replica to Game 3 vs Capitals, rally for three-peat

    By: Marina Weis

    Updated:

    The sunny day and warm night brought throngs of Penguins fans to PPG Paints Arena to watch Game 3 against the Washington Capitals outside on the big screen.

    College students even came out of their finals studying dens to grab a spot on the lawn and work before the game started.

    Related Headlines

    "I think we're ready," said Marissa Miller, a student a Duquesne University. "We're going to study some finals before the game and hopefully pull out an A on the finals and a win on the ice."

    Although the Capitals pulled away with a 4-3 win, putting them ahead in the series, now 2-1, fans are still optimistic for a "three-peat."

    Enter "3elievers" Noah Glattke and Tyler Korsis of Johnstown, who are hoping to get more signatures on their Stanley Cup replica made from two buckets and a colander.

    The cup has at least six Penguin signatures; they got the attention of the players at the past two championship parades by rallying the crowd around them, yelling, "sign the cup!"

    "It's definitely been through a lot," Korsis said. "We're hoping for a third to bring it down to the parade again."

    The Penguins face the Capitals at home again at 7 p.m. on Thursday. 

     

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Penguins fans bring Stanley Cup replica to Game 3 vs Capitals, rally for…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ovechkin scores late, pushes Caps past Pens 4-3

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lester Holt will stop in Pittsburgh to host ‘Across America' special

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘The Voice': Who will move on after tonight's live show?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Report: Capitals' Wilson not facing hearing for hit on Penguins' Dumoulin