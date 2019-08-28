  • Casting call! Infant twins, triplets needed for fall filming in Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - A movie filming in Pittsburgh starting in October is looking for young actors.

    Mosser Casting is searching for identical, Caucasian, male twins or triplets that are between three and nine months old.

    Each child will earn $200 a day and must have a guardian present at all times. They also:

    • Must have complete availability between Oct. 23 and Dec. 16 in Pittsburgh, except for Thanksgiving.
    • Might film some weekends.
    • Will spend a maximum of 4 hours on set per day, per child. Parents should expect an 8 hour day total.

    Filming starts Oct. 23.

    If you're interested, you can email current pictures with the subject line "identical twins / triplets" that includes your name, children's names, phone number, location, their birthday and how old they'll be at the time of filming.

