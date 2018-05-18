Pittsburgh Cyclists Celebrate National Bike To Work Day

First timers and seasoned cyclists alike converged downtown in Market Square on May 18 to celebrate National Bike to Work Day.
People enjoyed breakfast snacks and coffee provided by BikePGH, a bicycle and pedestrian advocacy organization. Healthy Ride bike rentals are also free to the public.
Morningside resident Siena Kane not only rode into town on her bike, but she also brought her coworker Quianna Walser with her. They both signed up to be BikePGH members.
Kane is one of thousands of Pittsburgh residents who commute to work on a regular basis, and now Walser could soon be joining her.
"It's fun," Kane said. " It makes me happier going to work, and it's great to do it together."
