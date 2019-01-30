Pittsburgh goes red for National Wear Red Day

February is Heart Health Month, kicking off Friday, Feb. 1, with National Wear Red Day.
To celebrate National Wear Red Day in Pittsburgh, the American Heart Association and UPMC have teamed up and are offering free heart screenings and festivities from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the U.S. Steel Tower (downtown) and at The Block Northway (North Hills).
The American Heart Association also encourages people to wear red to raise awareness about heart disease and support its Go Red for Women movement.
Heart disease is the number one killer of women, taking more women's lives than all forms of cancer combined.
This initiative goes beyond just wearing red. For more ways to get involved, go to goredforwomen.org.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}