Pittsburgh Penguins wear limited edition jerseys to support DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation

It's a hockey night in Pittsburgh, and the Penguins are going green before Friday night's game.
The Pittsburgh Penguins will wear limited edition green jerseys to support DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation during pregame against the Winnipeg Jets.
Following warmups, the jerseys will be up for auction during the game through Friday, Jan. 11, with all proceeds going to the DICK’S Foundation to be used toward its Sports Matter program.
In addition to the jerseys, the DICK's Foundation Sports Matter program will present a $25,000 donation to Pittsburgh I.C.E., an organization that provides youth of all socio-economic backgrounds the opportunity to play the game of hockey while using the sport to encourage positive youth development, promote academics and foster life skills to engage our athletes to achieve success both on and off the ice.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}