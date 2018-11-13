Pittsburgh plays role in ‘New Amsterdam'

You are seeing it here first!
In Tuesday night’s hit medical drama, "New Amsterdam," Pittsburgh is set to play the final piece to a puzzle … a transplant puzzle, that is.
In this exclusive clip given to See and Be Seen, the doctors of New Amsterdam Hospital have reached the final steps to complete a full domino effect transplant where a non-directed donor starts a chain of transplants, thus helping several patients in the process. In Tuesday’s "New Amsterdam," there will be 12 people playing the dominoes.
Enter Pittsburgh.
In the clip, we see Dr. Max Goodwin on a call with Pittsburgh and Newark, outlining the final plan for the transplant chain to be successful. That success would come after the final transplant is made, which is none other than Pittsburgh!
Will this domino effect transplant across three states and with 12 people be successful saving all the targeted lives, or will something go seriously wrong?
Catch this thrilling new episode of New Amsterdam at 10 p.m. Tuesday on Channel 11 to see.
