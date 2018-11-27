0 Pittsburgh's sneak peek at 'This Is Us' & 'New Amsterdam' fall finales

WPXI’s See and Be Seen has declared NBC Tuesdays as “Tissue Tuesday,” with NBC dramas “This Is Us” and “New Amsterdam” airing back-to-back each week.

While you can always count on some tears, this week’s fall finales have some extra drama brewing and we have two sneak speak clips to get you ready for Tuesday’s fall finales.

Up first: “This Is Us.”

Season 3 of “This Is Us” has raised two of the biggest questions yet-- what happened to Jack Pearson in Vietnam and what happened to his little brother Nicky Pearson?

The answer to these questions could pop up in Tuesday night’s fall finale.

In this exclusive clip, a montage of clips shows Jack, being Jack, continuously trying to take care of his brother in Vietnam, but Nicky appears to have given up.

“I really didn't feel like being found,” Nicky says to Jack when he finds him hiding behind one of the huts.

Jack’s attempt to talk to Nicky leads to a brother brawl, Jack revealing that he has 48 hours left with him until he is sent back to his own base and then… the unknown.

What new part of the Vietnam mystery will come out in Tuesday’s “This Is Us?” Find out in the fall finale at 9 p.m. on Channel 11, and then prepare yourself for even more drama in “New Amsterdam.”

During Tuesday’s second fall finale, we will see Dr. Laura Bloom fall deeper down the rabbit hole.

Between her drama with Dr. Floyd Reynolds and pulling double shifts without any sleep, Bloom is walking a thin line.

In last week’s “New Amsterdam,” her judgment was so distorted that it almost resulted in the loss of a patient. She got lucky with the call and help from nurse Casey.

In this exclusive clip sent to See and Be Seen, Bloom is trying to apologize to Casey for her poor judgment call but he was not convinced.

As Bloom tries to apologize, Casey calls her out not only the most recent mistake, but on a multitude of others that he has corrected for her with other patients and paperwork and suggests that she may need 'help.'

Does Bloom need help? Will she get herself back to normal? Find out In Tuesday’s fall finale of “New Amsterdam” at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.

