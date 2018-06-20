  • Pittsburgh Soapbox Derby Winners to Compete at World Championships in Ohio

    By: Marina Weis

    Updated:

    The winners of all three youth divisions of the Greater Pittsburgh Soapbox Derby competition will represent the City of McKeesport in the World Championship Finals.

    Related Headlines

    The local competition was held on Eden Park Boulevard in McKeesport on Sunday.

    Top finishers Delia McCurdy, 18, Hannah McCurdy, 15, Jacob McCurdy, 10, will compete at Derby Downs in Akron, Ohio in July. 

    Second and third place finishers in the super stock division ages 9 to 18 were Kayla Coffield and Colten Wobrak. 

    Second and third place finishers in the stock division ages 7 to 13 were Tony Startare and Tia Kashaurer.

    Second and third place finishers in the masters division ages 10 to 20 were Gage Howard and Matthew Kowalsky.

    The Soapbox Derby consists of 100 racing districts throughout the world. The World Championship has been held in the United States since 1934. The cars rely solely on gravity to move.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Soapbox Derby Winners to Compete at World Championships in Ohio

  • Headline Goes Here

    Derek Hough Shares Scoop on 'World of Dance,' Live Tour Coming to Pittsburgh

  • Headline Goes Here

    Marlon Wayans Is A Pittsburgh Steelers Fan, Says Mike Tomlin Looks Like…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Big Bounce America: Hundreds of Kids, Adults Enjoy Massive Inflatable House

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mister Rogers 'Won't You Be My Neighbor' opens in select theaters