Pittsburgh Soapbox Derby Winners to Compete at World Championships in Ohio

The winners of all three youth divisions of the Greater Pittsburgh Soapbox Derby competition will represent the City of McKeesport in the World Championship Finals.
The local competition was held on Eden Park Boulevard in McKeesport on Sunday.
Top finishers Delia McCurdy, 18, Hannah McCurdy, 15, Jacob McCurdy, 10, will compete at Derby Downs in Akron, Ohio in July.
Second and third place finishers in the super stock division ages 9 to 18 were Kayla Coffield and Colten Wobrak.
Second and third place finishers in the stock division ages 7 to 13 were Tony Startare and Tia Kashaurer.
Second and third place finishers in the masters division ages 10 to 20 were Gage Howard and Matthew Kowalsky.
The Soapbox Derby consists of 100 racing districts throughout the world. The World Championship has been held in the United States since 1934. The cars rely solely on gravity to move.
