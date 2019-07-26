0 INSIDE LOOK: Steelers training camp features SEMI big entrance

Here we go, Steelers!

On Thursday, the team kicked off their 2019-20 season when they arrived to the 54th annual training camp in style and ready to work.

The sun was shining, the media was buzzing and the players were excited as they moved their stuff into their dorms at St. Vincent College.

"See and Be Seen" was there for all the action from the arrival of the first player, to the "semi" big finale.

Center Maurkice Pouncey was the first to arrive and was all smiles as he discussed the team being back in action, later congratulating his coach, Mike Tomlin, on being signed for another year.

Pouncey and much of his teammates arrived with the necessities, including a foot/leg massager and a toaster oven!

This years entrances were pretty low-key compared to years past, but as the day went on and more players arrived, things progressed.

James Connor and a few of his teammates had some fun as they busted out their scooters and did a few drive bys in between their move in.

Then, what Pittsburgher doesn't love when the players represent other Steel City sports teams?

Joe Haden showed up in a white Rolls Royce, sporting black and gold head to toe in his Sydney Crosby captain jersey.

A few other players, including TJ Watt and Ryan Switzer, showed up in Pirates gear, and we couldn't help but feel the Pittsburgh love!

Now, we know what you're thinking. Who was going to make the grand entrance?

The answer to that is, wide receiver Eli Rogers, whose entrance was a "semi" big deal.

Rogers turned heads when he came rolling in on a semitruck, in a neon construction outfit and lifting a barbell -- He is clearly ready to put in work this season.

For more training camp updates be sure to follow Channel 11 Sports.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.